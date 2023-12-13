Idaho Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 13,892 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after purchasing an additional 336,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,054,000 after buying an additional 1,459,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 621,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 244,935 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD stock opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

