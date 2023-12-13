Idaho Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 21,431 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,061,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,657,000 after buying an additional 377,609 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter worth $28,500,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 413,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWP stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $785.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

