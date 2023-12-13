Idaho Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 4,981 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

VDE opened at $113.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

