Idaho Trust Bank Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $812,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.11.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.