Idaho Trust Bank Buys Shares of 41,284 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
VCIT opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
