Idaho Trust Bank Buys Shares of 5,695 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $212.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.97. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $213.26.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

