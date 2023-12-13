Idaho Trust Bank Buys Shares of 9,412 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,647,000 after buying an additional 217,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $78,916,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $473.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $473.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

