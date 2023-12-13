Idaho Trust Bank Invests $1.81 Million in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,424,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EWG opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

