Idaho Trust Bank Invests $2.50 Million in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up about 1.6% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.14% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITM. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter.

ITM opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

