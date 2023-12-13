Idaho Trust Bank Invests $2.84 Million in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.29% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GSG opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.