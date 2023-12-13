Idaho Trust Bank Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $294.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $297.45.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.