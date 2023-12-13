Idaho Trust Bank Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VFH opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.