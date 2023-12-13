Idaho Trust Bank Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises about 1.5% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,637,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,307,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 943.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 603,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 545,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,380,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWQ opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $984.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

