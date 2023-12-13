Idaho Trust Bank Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,125,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.17.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

