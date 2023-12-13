Idaho Trust Bank Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $304.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $304.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

