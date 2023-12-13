Idaho Trust Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $144.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.35.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

