Idaho Trust Bank Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

