Idaho Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 180,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 320.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,045 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.81. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $114.25.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

