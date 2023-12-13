Idaho Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.4% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.81. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.26.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

