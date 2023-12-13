Idaho Trust Bank Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWW. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $65.73.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

