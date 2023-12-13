Idaho Trust Bank Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

