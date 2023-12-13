Idaho Trust Bank Takes Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 737.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 246,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 217,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EWL opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

