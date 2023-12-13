Idaho Trust Bank Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWX. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

RWX opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $337.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.