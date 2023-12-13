Idaho Trust Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,640,000 after acquiring an additional 209,499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,056,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,138,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VDC opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.00.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.