Idaho Trust Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $181.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $189.76.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

