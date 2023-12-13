IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.11

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.11 and last traded at $83.70, with a volume of 7100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.62.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total value of $139,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in IES by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after buying an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IES by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

