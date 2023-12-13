IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 24.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 23.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. Research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

