ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) will be posting its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 95.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

Shares of IPA stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.03. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

Featured Stories

