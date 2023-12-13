ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) will be posting its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 95.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunoPrecise Antibodies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance
Shares of IPA stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.03. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15.
Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Monday, September 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Rocket Lab trading under $5, will it ever rocket higher?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 tax-loss selling buys to start 2024 with double-digit gains
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.