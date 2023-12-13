IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Up 8.6%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 285,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 144,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

IMPACT Silver Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.41.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.