Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New $5.36 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.