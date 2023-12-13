Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of III opened at $4.27 on Friday. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $208.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Information Services Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,598 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

