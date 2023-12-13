Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Infosys by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 39,740 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Infosys stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

