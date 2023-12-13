Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Holdings Boosted by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,624,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Inhibrx accounts for about 2.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Inhibrx worth $94,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter worth about $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 49.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ INBX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 14,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 424.05% and a negative net margin of 42,880.00%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Inhibrx

Inhibrx Profile

(Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.