Insider Buying: Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Purchases 252,205 Shares of Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 252,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $605,292.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 18,295,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,908,751.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Shah Capital Management purchased 147,121 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $360,446.45.

On Friday, December 1st, Shah Capital Management purchased 7,949 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $18,839.13.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Shah Capital Management purchased 33,665 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $77,429.50.

On Friday, November 24th, Shah Capital Management purchased 99,219 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $232,172.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Shah Capital Management purchased 168,795 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $384,852.60.

On Thursday, September 21st, Shah Capital Management acquired 37,258 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $113,264.32.

On Monday, September 18th, Shah Capital Management acquired 74,260 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $227,235.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Shah Capital Management acquired 69,494 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $214,041.52.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

NYSE SOL opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.31 million, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.97. Emeren Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of Emeren Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Emeren Group by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,168,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Emeren Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Emeren Group by 377.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 452,902 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Emeren Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in Emeren Group by 101.3% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 556,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

