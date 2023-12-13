Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells 5,977 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, December 8th, Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.88.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

