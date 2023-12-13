Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Short Interest Update

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the November 15th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.72. 81,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,747. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.13. Insulet has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

