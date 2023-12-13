Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Intapp makes up 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,898,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 824.1% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after buying an additional 1,268,106 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after buying an additional 41,984 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.88. 30,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,834. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,896,863.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intapp news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,896,863.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,150,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,716,150 shares of company stock valued at $105,678,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

