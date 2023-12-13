Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of INTV opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Integrated Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative net margin of 771.90% and a negative return on equity of 981.98%.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

