Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,016,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,572 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 6.3% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 1.43% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $906,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,913 shares of company stock worth $12,415,130 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

