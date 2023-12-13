International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.12

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $49.93, with a volume of 32000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,238,903.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
