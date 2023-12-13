Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Increased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Intuit by 5.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,353,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.78.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $594.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.88. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $599.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

