Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $320.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.46 and a 200-day moving average of $305.99. The company has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

