Invesco Bond Income Plus Declares Dividend of GBX 2.88 (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Up 0.0 %
LON:BIPS traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 167.03 ($2.10). The company had a trading volume of 202,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,065. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,783.73 and a beta of 0.40. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 154.50 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Bond Income Plus
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.