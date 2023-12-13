Invesco Bond Income Plus Declares Dividend of GBX 2.88 (LON:BIPS)

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Up 0.0 %

LON:BIPS traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 167.03 ($2.10). The company had a trading volume of 202,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,065. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,783.73 and a beta of 0.40. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 154.50 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Get Invesco Bond Income Plus alerts:

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.