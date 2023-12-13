Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,952 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $22.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

