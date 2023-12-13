Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,073,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,424,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,033,000 after acquiring an additional 899,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 298,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

