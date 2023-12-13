Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMQ opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

