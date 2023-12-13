Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

