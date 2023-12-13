Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.71

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.71 and last traded at $94.69, with a volume of 14066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.44.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $1,055,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $1,679,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

