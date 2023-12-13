Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 393,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 132,694 shares.The stock last traded at $17.68 and had previously closed at $17.64.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $654.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter worth $365,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 864,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 332,326 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

