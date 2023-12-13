Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Shares Sold by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSL opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $89.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2272 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

